Michigan teen found murdered was set to testify in rape trial

The Michigan teenager found murdered in the woods was set to testify in a rape trial scheduled for April.

Multiple sources told our CBS affiliates at WWMT the defendant in that trial, Quinn Anthony James, is a person of interest in Mujey Dumbuya’s death.

It was Dumbuya who accused James of raping her.

Court records reveal that James, 42, has an extensive criminal history and was scheduled to be tried as a habitual offender. Court records also show James had been ordered to stay away from Dumbuya, who was 16 when she died.

Found on Jan. 28 by a couple out for a Sunday walk, Dumbuya's death was immediately called suspicious by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigators.

Two days later, police were able to identify her as the 16-year-old East Kentwood student whose family last saw her Jan. 25.

Once Dumbuya was identified, friends and family said they believed she had been attacked, and investigators began the effort of determining how she died, and how she ended up so far from home.

Because her killing is an ongoing investigation, Kalamazoo police are declining to comment on the case but court records outline some of the events that led to the rape charges.

Dumbuya told police she was raped in a car in a school parking lot. Just before it happened, Dumbuya said her attacker told her: "There is something about you. I could stop, but I just can't."

She identified the man as Quinn James. She accused him of forcing her to have sex multiple times and in various locations starting when she was 15.

Arrested in November, court records show James admitted he had sex with the teenage girl inside his car parked outside Ridge Park Charter Academy in Grand Rapids, where his nephew, Dumbuya's boyfriend, was a student. James told investigators it was consensual.

Court papers reveal James, a convicted felon, was working for the Kentwood Public Schools until the most recent rape allegation came to light in 2017.

Last week, James was arrested at his home in Wyoming, Michigan, in connection with another rape case, one reported by another teenage girl in 2014.

James is now at the Kent County jail being held on a $500,000 bond on one count of criminal sexual conduct in a case unrelated to the homicide investigation in Kalamazoo.

