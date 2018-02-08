Morning Moment: Egg challenge melting hearts over social media

Puppies with a side of eggs, anyone?

Dogs have been melting hearts online with the #eggchallenge, where owners place eggs in their pets' mouths to see if they will hold them without breaking.

The challenge started with the idea that Golden Retrievers have such a gentle bite that they can hold eggs in their mouths without breaking them. This proved not to be the case with all pups.

Videos show Golden Retrievers as well as other breeds holding eggs in their mouths - some succeeding in keeping them intact while others not, proving for one of the most adorable viral challenges yet.

