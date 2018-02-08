Faulty brakes led to chain-reaction crash behind school bus, police say

Authorities say faulty brakes led to a chain-reaction crash just behind a school bus.

It happened about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 on M-15 near Barnes Road in Millington Township.

Investigators with the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a school bus was stopped, facing south with its red flashers on. Two vehicles were behind the bus.

A third vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old Montrose man, rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, which in turn was pushed into the vehicle in front of them.

The school bus was not hit, police said.

“The driver from Montrose stated his brakes went out and noted he had worked on the brakes several weeks ago. Deputy Whetstone checked the vehicle out and found no brake pressure in the pedal,” the sheriff’s department said.

The driver was cited for equipment violation.

No one was hurt in the crash, police said.

