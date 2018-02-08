Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-94

Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on a Michigan interstate.

It happened about 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 on eastbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Washtenaw County’s Scio Township.

Investigators said a 2006 Volvo semi-truck was heading east on I-94 in the right lane when the driver lost control and veered onto the shoulder. A 2012 Volvo semi-truck hit the rear of the first semi.

The driver of the 2012 semi-truck, a 42-year-old man from Redford, was thrown from the vehicle and hit by a 2016 Honda that was traveling in the center lane, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2006 semi-truck, a 45-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, was taken by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police are still trying to contact the families of those involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 810-227-1051.

