Officer saves man from burning home in Flint

Authorities say a police officer saved a man from a burning home.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 2700 block of Wolcott on Flint's west side.

Flint Police Department said a police officer nearby was the first to respond. He went into the burning home and helped the resident get out.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.