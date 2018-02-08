Officer saves man from burning home in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Officer saves man from burning home in Flint

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a police officer saved a man from a burning home. 

It happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 2700 block of Wolcott on Flint's west side. 

Flint Police Department said a police officer nearby was the first to respond. He went into the burning home and helped the resident get out. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown. 

