Officials: Rollover crash kills 2 heading to hockey practice

Officials say two 16-year-old girls have died following a rollover crash in mid-Michigan while they were on their way to hockey practice.

Meijer AAA Hockey and the girls' schools say Julianna Ward-Brown and Darian Locklear died in the Tuesday crash along westbound Interstate 96 in Ingham County's Wheatfield Township. State police say the vehicle went into the median, hit a tree and rolled.

The hockey organization says Ward-Brown was a student at Howell High School and Locklear was a student at Brighton High School, both in Livingston County.

They played for the organization's 16U girls team and Meijer AAA Hockey Director Tom Berry says in a statement that his "heart breaks for their families, their teammates and their friends." The team practices in Lansing and grief counselors are being provided.

