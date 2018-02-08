Michigan church under fire for handling of transgender teen

A Michigan church under fire over a workshop likened to conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth is now being accused by a former church member of praying over her transgender son to release the "demon" from him.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Kim Tooley attended Metro City Church in Riverview from 2012 through 2014. She alleges her son, Seth, once had three adults with hands on him while "praying that God will deliver him from (the homosexual) demon."

Lead pastor Jeremy Schossau says the church was encouraged to pray for Seth, now 17, but that members "typically do not use language like 'homosexual demon.'"

The church is receiving heat over a planned six-week workshop aimed at "healing" teenage LGBTQ girls. Schossau says the church has taken down its online post for safety reasons but will continue with the workshop.

