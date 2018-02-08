WANTED: Man who robbed TJ Maxx at gunpoint

Officials are asking for your help tracking down a man accused of robbing a TJ Maxx at gunpoint.

Crime Stoppers said it happened on Dec. 8, 2017, at the store on Center Road and Lapeer Road in Flint.

Officials said the man stood in line, and then “flashed a gun” and robbed a clerk.

It’s believed he got away in an older Jeep Cherokee classic or small Jeep SUV, possibly blue or green in color.

A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

