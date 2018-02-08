1 seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle - WNEM TV 5

1 seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

One person was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Flint Township.

It happened at the intersection of Elms Road and Aldredge Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was headed south on Elms when he tried to pass other vehicles and lost control. The driver went off the road, into a ditch and was launched from the vehicle.

He has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.