1 seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle

One person was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Flint Township.

It happened at the intersection of Elms Road and Aldredge Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was headed south on Elms when he tried to pass other vehicles and lost control. The driver went off the road, into a ditch and was launched from the vehicle.

He has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.