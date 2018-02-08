Art fundraiser to benefit child advocacy center

A local organization is using beautiful art to help children who have seen the ugliest of humankind.

“It’s kind of something you don’t know about until you need it,” said Joslyn Chulski, volunteer for the Safe and Sound Child Advocacy Center in Midland.

The advocacy center is an organization dedicated to protecting children who have suffered from child abuse.

Brittany Pochert, forensic interviewer for the center, said it is a community resource that is an integral part of child abuse cases.

“Any time an investigation is opened up with CPS or law enforcement and there are allegations of abuse, I talk to the child, ask them those questions about what happened because I want to get what did or didn’t happen in their own words. And the team is here watching so they can gather that information as well,” Pochert said.

Volunteers and employees at the center said their mission is simple – to keep children safe and sound.

“We’re providing really essential services to our community and we wouldn’t exist without the support of that community,” Pochert said.

The organization is hosting an art and advocacy auction at the Midland Country Club. Artists from the Great Lakes Bay Region have donated their work to benefit the center, something Chulski said can change a child’s life.

“It gives people an opportunity to not only contribute their funds, but get something out of it and they get original art in their home and look at it every day and know what they did to get that piece of art,” Chulski said.

The evening will include appetizers, a silent and live auction and musical entertainment.

The auction is Feb. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m.

