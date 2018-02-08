MSP releases review following complaints of possible racial profiling

Michigan State Police released a review of traffic stops done by troopers in 2017.

The report comes after the ACLU said it received multiple complaints from drivers of possible racial profiling along I-94.

“Most of the time the police, when they stop me they don’t ever tell me the reason why they stop me,” said Calvin Skinner, Saginaw resident.

Skinner said he has been racially profiled several times.

He lives in Saginaw and claims racial profiling is something he’s had to deal with his whole life.

“The reality is that most of our young people in the African American community still think that they’re stopped more,” said Carl Williams, co-chair for the NAACP chapter in Saginaw.

Williams said for most African Americans the perception is reality.

New research from the Michigan State Police tells a different story.

A review of traffic stops done shows the number of minorities pulled over makes up less than 24 percent of all stops. White drivers make up almost 75 percent of the traffic stops.

MSP said both numbers are in line with the state’s population, showing no bias.

“When you’re going to make a traffic stop, it’s for a traffic violation. It’s not for who’s behind the wheel,” MSP Lt. Jim Lang said.

MSP said it’s maintaining that sense of transparency that helps to keep the public’s trust.

“We want to ensure that the citizens of Saginaw and Saginaw County or any city for that matter is a safe environment. And it is a diverse community and we enjoy our service there and we’re going to continue to do it with integrity,” Lang said.

The NAACP said it’s glad to see this study come out from the MSP and they are looking forward to seeing those numbers maintained in the next study.

