Sorority to hold screening of Black Panther

Superhero fans and families alike are getting hyped for Marvel’s latest superhero movie – Black Panther.

The film focuses on an African American superhero. Though it may not be the first movie to feature a black super hero, it’s among the highest profile to do so.

The movie opens next week and fans have been expressing excitement for months. The excitement is coming from more than just comic book fans.

“We wanted our young kids to see that superheroes come in all different colors and to give them something to look up to,” said Kim Mears, member of Zeta Phi Beta.

The sorority is hosting a Black Panther screening in Flint.

Mears said the event is important for the entire community.

“Help people forge together a bond to say, ‘well usually I only see one type of movie, but this will help me know that I can broaden my horizons,’” Mears said.

She said seeing an African superhero on the big screen sends a great message to children from all walks of life.

“Especially for our young black boys. Just to see someone in a positive light. I think that will maybe help focus on some new goals in life,” Mears said.

The movie event will be held Feb. 17 at Rave Cinemas in Flint. The sorority rented out the theater just for the event.

