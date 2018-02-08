Teacher charged after reports of physical abuse of students - WNEM TV 5

Teacher charged after reports of physical abuse of students

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

A Macomb County special education teacher has been charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse after reports of verbal and physical abuse of autistic students.

Brittany Stevens was arraigned Wednesday. She also has been fired from her job at Sequoyah Elementary in Macomb Township, north of Detroit.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says Thursday that detectives spoke with school district employees who said they witnessed disciplining of the students.

The sheriff's office says the students are 8 to 9 years old and received no serious injuries.

Defense attorney Daniel Randazzo says the 28-year-old Stevens is "very shocked by the allegations" and doesn't have a lot of information on "who made the complaints."

Stevens has a March 1 probable cause conference in district court.

