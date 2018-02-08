Residents stock up ahead of snow storm

The impending snow had several residents flocking to the stores to prepare for the storm.

Bruce Malmstrom is a born and raised Michigander. He said he has been snowed in before.

“With no power for a week,” Malmstrom said.

So, prepping for Friday’s big storm is second nature.

“Getting water, a few odds and ends so we’ve got something to cook,” he said.

Susan Hyde had the same idea.

“I’m all prepared. I got gas for the grill cause I’m cooking. And plenty of water. Just keep warm,” Hyde said.

The stores are trying to keep up with the rush.

“Business is almost double any time they predict snow,” said Phil Williamson, with Bueche’s Food World.

Williamson said bread and water go flying off the shelves at the mere mention of a storm.

It’s a similar story at Gill-Roy’s Hardware.

“People have been in and out all day getting their shovels. Getting their ice melter. Getting prepared,” said Paul Rigiel, with the hardware store.

Meanwhile, Malmstrom will be nice and warm with his water and garlic bread.

“Just waiting to see if it really comes or not,” he said.

The Genesee County Road Commission said they will have trucks laying a special solution on the roads and will head out about 2 a.m.

