Baby delivered in car on way to hospital

As most new parents know, things don’t always go according to plan.

For one local couple, it’s the unexpected that makes their son’s birth one to remember.

“He was not ready to wait,” said Cherryl Awah, mom.

Feb. 8 was an exciting day for the Awah family. They welcomed their new baby boy into the world.

“His name is Liam,” Cherryl said.

His parents, Cherryl and Cedrick, said his birth was one for the books.

“I started having some contractions this morning. We got into the car and we’re heading over here. However, he just started coming and by the time we got to the hospital parking garage he was pretty much here in the car,” Cherryl said.

While she seemed pretty calm, Cedrick was another story.

“I was like, ‘wow. I can see his head coming.’ And she had sweatpants on and I’m like, ‘uh, do you need help getting your pants off?’ I have been to this hospital 10 to 20 times, but I somehow forgot how to get to the front door,” he said.

Once the couple arrived, the staff at Genesys Hospital went to work examining the mom and baby and got them settled into a room.

Even though Liam was born in the spur of the moment, the grandmas did not miss a thing because they were in the backseat.

“One was calling 911 and the other was like, ‘is he OK? Is he breathing? Is he fine?’ So, there was a little hysteria and some panic going on,” Cherryl said.

Through all that chaos, they gained a new member of the family. One who will never life this story done.

“It’s one to tell him for the rest of his life,” Cherryl said.

Both she and Liam are completely healthy and in good spirits.

