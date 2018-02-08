Man sentenced to prison for assault by strangulation of his girlfriend

A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced to 46 months in prison for assault by strangulation of his girlfriend.

Joshua Ritter-Krentz, 34, pled guilty to the assault on Nov. 7.

The evidence showed Ritter-Krentz intentionally strangled his girlfriend to the point she had trouble breathing. The assault also left marks and bruises on both sides of her neck, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said.

Once Ritter-Krentz is released from prison he will have two years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roy Kranz.

