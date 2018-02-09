Snow-covered, icy roads for your morning commute - WNEM TV 5

Snow-covered, icy roads for your morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Old Man Winter is dumping more snow on Mid-Michigan. 

The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for Lapeer County, Midland County, Tuscola County, Bay County, Saginaw County and Genesee County.

Light snow will impact portions of southeast Michigan during the predawn hours. Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch is expected between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. alone. Air temperature will also be around 15 degrees.

The NWS warns accumulating snow and cold temperatures may lead to slippery roads - particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. 

Drivers are urged to use caution during their morning commute.

Several Mid-Michigan schools are already closed for the day Friday. 

