Organization looking for volunteers to be voice for abused children

An organization that helps abused children is looking for volunteer help.

The CAN Council is hosting an Open House in Bay City for people interested in becoming court-appointed special advocates.

They serve as the voice of young victims in the system due to abuse or neglect.

"It's really critical, because we've all heard ourselves at one point or another talk about those children who are falling through the cracks. These CASA volunteers are those who stand up for the children that have that relationship with the children."

Training begins Thursday, Feb. 15.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.