Teen girl describes alleged rape by classmate in Michigan school stairwell

A teen girl testified in a Michigan court Thursday about a rape she says took place at the hands of one of her classmates.

"He started touching me and I ain't like that,” she said.

The teen said 14-year-old Khymani Tolbert attacked her in a stairwell after school.

"I started pushing him and telling him to leave me alone. He slammed me on the floor."

The girl said Tolbert raped her on the floor of Lincoln High School.

"I gave up because…He was already doing what he was going to do."

Did the school know that Tolbert had a criminal history when he enrolled?

Documents obtained by our affiliates at WDIV show Tolbert was arrested for larceny and curfew violations in Wayne County last summer.

He was placed in juvenile detention.

In July, a judge ruled Tolbert was incorrigible, noting that the teen disrespects his mother, truants from home three times a week, smokes marijuana three to four times a week, refuses to attend school.

In September, Tolbert absconded while on probation.

He was charged again with curfew violations and stealing property.

Another juvenile judge wrote “parents have failed to address the respondent's dangerous and risk-taking activities, placing the youth and others at risk of harm.”

His case was then transferred to Macomb County after he and his mother moved to Warren.

It was then Tolbert was enrolled in Lincoln High School.

Tolbert's defense argued the sex at school was consensual.

"I never touched him,” the victim testified.

Tolbert is being held in jail without bail.

In addition to the three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he also faces one count of unlawful imprisonment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.