Teen girl describes alleged rape by classmate in Michigan school stairwell

There are millions of dollars' worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.
The Michigan teenager found murdered in the woods was set to testify in a rape trial scheduled for April.
A student captured shocking moment on cell phone video of a classmate physically attacking a teacher.
A Michigan church under fire over a workshop likened to conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth is now being accused by a former church member of praying over her transgender son to release the "demon" from him.
Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on a Michigan interstate.
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.
Michigan State Police released a review of traffic stops done by troopers in 2017. The report comes after the ACLU said it received multiple complaints from drivers of possible racial profiling along I-94.
Parents are furious over what they call a school's lack of transparency when it comes to lice.
