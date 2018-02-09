Judge sets $5M cash bond for man in viral child assault video

A man charged in connection to a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child in Alabama will most likely stay behind bars until his trial.

An Alabama judge has set bail for Germaine Moore at $5 million cash.

Authorities believe Moore is the man shown assaulting a child in a video that went viral on social media.

He has been charged with five felony counts, including rape in the first degree.

Moore is considered a danger to the public at large and a flight risk.

Officials said when he had an opportunity to turn himself in, he fled from police.

"Once he was notified that he had pending charges he immediately, by his own admission today in court, fled the state of Alabama. And you know the fact that now he's looking at major, major charges and the possibility of a really long time in prison, the chance of him fleeing, I mean, it would have increased significantly today. So, having this bond that I think it will secure his appearance was a very big win for us today,” said CJ Robinson with the Elmore County District Attorney's Office.

Alabama investigators said the child victim in the video has been located and is safe.

Agents are still processing hard drives seized from Moore’s house and that could result in additional charges.

Moore is also facing felony charges in Michigan, where he is accused of sexually assaulting three children.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.