More snow for the weekend

Winter has really been packing quite a punch across all of Mid-Michigan.

We've had measurable snow in at least some segments of Mid-Michigan this week, so why stop for the weekend? We may as well go for broke at this point, and see how long we can keep the streak going!

Saturday

Hopefully you aren't too sick of the snow yet, because we're looking at more as we head into the weekend. Following our overnight break, yet another small disturbance will spread in across the Great Lakes late Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Frustrating as that may sound, it won't be all that bad.

Steadiest snow on Saturday will again favor I-69, with scattered snow showers straying farther north at times. Accumulations this time however, will check in at an inch or less. Little more than a nuisance, but enough to warrant some continued caution on the roads. Highs for the first half of the weekend will see the mid 20 with little in the way of wind.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Skies will stay cloudy going into the evening and overnight period. We will get another SHORT dry period but, the next snow maker moves our way starting Sunday morning. This next system looks to have more moisture associated with it and will produce more snow than Saturday's event.

Temperatures will be getting very cold with lows in the lower teen's. Winds look to stay fairly light from the NE at 5 mph. Wind chills don't look to be a huge threat but, we all know the drill, still bundle up when venturing out!

Sunday

For all of the snow lovers, we're still not done! Another disturbance will charge its way across Michigan on its way to New England on Sunday. Like Friday, most of the region will see a steady light snow for most of the day, coming to an end in the evening. Even so, accumulations will come in under Friday's, ranging from 1"-2", with upwards of 3" possible along I-69.

Highs to close out the weekend will inch a few degrees higher to the upper 20s, making for another fluffy, powdery snow.

Monday

Some relief! Skies will finally begin to clear out, bringing some well deserved sunshine back to Mid-Michigan for the beginning of the new workweek. Staying dry, we will finally have no snow to deal with. It will be a good day to dig out or shovel from the weekend snow.

Temperatures will also start to be on the rise not only on Monday but, going throughout the week as well. Highs look to be in the upper 20s. However, winds from the NW at 5-10 mph will still make it feel like the low 20s and teens.

As always, we will be keeping a very close eye on how the forecast evolves over the next 24-48 hours. Keep it tuned to TV5 for continuing updates, and look ahead to a more prolonged break from the snow in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.