Plenty of snow, slick travel for Friday

It's been a snowy week and things are going to pick up again today, with the totals of this system being the highest of the week. If traveling today, especially I-69 and southward, consider holding off if your flexible, or make sure you're allowing plenty of extra time.
As you go south, Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the I-94 corridor and southward toward the Michigan border.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee until midnight.
For specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow is already here in Mid-Michigan this morning and will continue for much of the day, especially persistent the farther south you are where the advisories have been issued. Travel with care today around all of Mid-Michigan, but especially as you head south.
Snow will be widespread through the morning, then taper west to east this afternoon and evening.
Snowfall accumulations by through this evening of 4-6" are expected within the advisory zone, with a few spots possibly getting around 7" in the southern sections of those counties. Farther north, totals will taper off to 2-4" for the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and 2" or less from areas like Clare, Gladwin and areas to the north.
Temperatures are largely in the teens and 20s out the door today, and like the last few days, we expect them to be in the lower 20s to middle 20s this afternoon. Thankfully, we don't have a lot of wind today, which will help keep down the drifting threat and keep wind chills in check too, feeling like the teens much of the day.
After snow moves out, we'll get a bit of a break heading into the early overnight period before another chance of snow arrives toward Saturday morning. Lows will settle into the single numbers and teens overnight.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
There are millions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?More >
There are millions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
The Michigan teenager found murdered in the woods was set to testify in a rape trial scheduled for April.More >
The Michigan teenager found murdered in the woods was set to testify in a rape trial scheduled for April.More >
A student captured shocking moment on cell phone video of a classmate physically attacking a teacher.More >
A student captured shocking moment on cell phone video of a classmate physically attacking a teacher.More >
A Michigan church under fire over a workshop likened to conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth is now being accused by a former church member of praying over her transgender son to release the "demon" from him.More >
A Michigan church under fire over a workshop likened to conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth is now being accused by a former church member of praying over her transgender son to release the "demon" from him.More >
Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on a Michigan interstate.More >
Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on a Michigan interstate.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Michigan State Police released a review of traffic stops done by troopers in 2017. The report comes after the ACLU said it received multiple complaints from drivers of possible racial profiling along I-94.More >
Michigan State Police released a review of traffic stops done by troopers in 2017. The report comes after the ACLU said it received multiple complaints from drivers of possible racial profiling along I-94.More >
Parents are furious over what they call a school’s lack of transparency when it comes to lice.More >
Parents are furious over what they call a school’s lack of transparency when it comes to lice.More >