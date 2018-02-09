Plenty of snow, slick travel for Friday

It's been a snowy week and things are going to pick up again today, with the totals of this system being the highest of the week. If traveling today, especially I-69 and southward, consider holding off if your flexible, or make sure you're allowing plenty of extra time.

As you go south, Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the I-94 corridor and southward toward the Michigan border.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee until midnight.

Today & Tonight

Snow is already here in Mid-Michigan this morning and will continue for much of the day, especially persistent the farther south you are where the advisories have been issued. Travel with care today around all of Mid-Michigan, but especially as you head south.

Snow will be widespread through the morning, then taper west to east this afternoon and evening.

Snowfall accumulations by through this evening of 4-6" are expected within the advisory zone, with a few spots possibly getting around 7" in the southern sections of those counties. Farther north, totals will taper off to 2-4" for the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and 2" or less from areas like Clare, Gladwin and areas to the north.

Temperatures are largely in the teens and 20s out the door today, and like the last few days, we expect them to be in the lower 20s to middle 20s this afternoon. Thankfully, we don't have a lot of wind today, which will help keep down the drifting threat and keep wind chills in check too, feeling like the teens much of the day.

After snow moves out, we'll get a bit of a break heading into the early overnight period before another chance of snow arrives toward Saturday morning. Lows will settle into the single numbers and teens overnight.

