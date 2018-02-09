Snow breaks tonight, but still isn't done

We've had measurable snow in at least some segments of Mid-Michigan this week, so why would our Friday have been any different? We may as well go for broke at this point, and see how long we can keep the streak going!

Tonight

Steady snow has come to an end, leaving us with the task of digging out from under several inches of fresh powder. As an area of low pressure passes by across Indiana and Ohio overnight, we'll trade up to a narrow wedge of high pressure. We'll see mostly cloudy skies take over and carry us into Saturday morning.

Even with the snow taking a break tonight, road conditions will take a while to improve. Plan on allotting yourself some extra travel time this evening and tonight, take it slow, and keep a firm grip on the wheel.

Temperatures will settle to the single-digits and low teens overnight, but a just enough of a wind will hang on to add an extra bite to the chill. NNE winds at 5-10 mph will occasionally have us feeling closer to 0.

Saturday

Hopefully you aren't too sick of the snow yet, because we're looking at more as we head into the weekend. Following our overnight break, yet another small disturbance will spread in across the Great Lakes late Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Frustrating as that may sound, it won't be all that bad.

Steadiest snow on Saturday will again favor I-69, with scattered snow showers straying farther north at times. Accumulations this time however, will check in at an inch or less. Little more than a nuisance, but enough to warrant some continued caution on the roads. Highs for the first half of the weekend will see the mid 20 with little in the way of wind.

Sunday

Still not done! Another disturbance will charge its way across Michigan on its way to New England on Sunday. Like today, most of the region will see a steady light snow for most of the day, coming to an end in the evening. Even so, accumulations will come in under Friday's, ranging from 1"-2", with upwards of 3" possible along I-69.

Highs to close out the weekend will inch a few degrees higher to the upper 20s, making for another fluffy, powdery snow.

As always, we will be keeping a very close eye on how the forecast evolves over the next 24-48 hours. Keep it tuned to TV5 for continuing updates, and look ahead to a more prolonged break from the snow in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

