Snow will create more headaches this weekend

Here we go again. The snow is taking a brief hiatus until the early morning hours, but yet another round of snow is in store for Mid-Michigan on Sunday. Unlike the snow we received today, tomorrow's snow will be a little heavier.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Isabella, Shiawassee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac, Clare, Gladwin, and Arenac counties from 4 a.m. Sunday morning to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Isabella, Gratiot, and Clare counties from 3 a.m. Sunday morning to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Tonight

Snow will be absent as we start the night with overcast skies. Closer to sunrise that snow will begin to spread across the area, starting with areas around Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and the I-69 corridor first. Lows will drop into the mid teens overnight with winds, light out of the northeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

The snow begins to engulf Mid-Michigan from south to north during the morning hours. Visibility will be reduced at times, in addition to slick roads. This will once again create headaches for folks needing to travel. Track the snow with our Interactive Radar. Highs will top out in the mid 20s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

When all is said and done tomorrow evening, Flint, Grand Blanc, Owosso, Clio, Lapeer, Almont, Imlay City, Sandusky, and Marlette will see 3 to 5 inches of new snow. While Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Mt Pleasant, Alma, Bad Axe, Port Austin, Port Hope, Clare, Gladwin, Beaverton, Standish, West Branch, Houghton Lake, and Oscoda will receive 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow.

Early Next Week

High pressure finally manages to take over, giving us a break from all of the snow. Skies will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be on the rise as well, starting in the mid 20s on Monday and climbing into the upper 30s by Wednesday.

