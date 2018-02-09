POLL: It's National Pizza Day! What's your favorite topping?

As if you needed another excuse to enjoy a piping hot slice, February 9 is National Pizza Day!

Although pizza is technically an Italian food, it is an American favorite.

About three billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. every year, according to the Pizza Joint.

The average American consumes 46 slices of pizza each year.

Pizza is great because there’s a topping for everyone. From pepperoni to pineapple to anchovies, your craving is covered.

