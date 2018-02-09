Recall issued for Meijer brand yogurt after glass found in a cup

You may want to check your refrigerator.

Meijer announced Thursday, Feb. 8 a voluntary recall on Greek and low-fat yogurt after a customer returned a yogurt cup with two small pieces of glass inside.

“There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date. The hazard risk to customers is considered low,” the company said in the recall.

The products are packaged in a plastic cup with a foil seal and a label listing the below-mentioned UPCs:

UPC UPC Description 7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. 7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. 7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. 7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

If you purchased this product you should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.The yogurt cups were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.

