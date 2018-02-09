Missing Detroit 3-year-old taken by mother

Detroit Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old.

Shonnell Perry was taken from her father’s home in Detroit by her mother on Feb. 8, 2018.

Shonnell is 2’5”, 70 pounds, and had four ponytails in her hair when she was last seen.

She was wearing a brown jacket, white t-shirt, turquoise jeans and light brown Timberland boots.

Lucia Perry, 34, is 5’3”, 135 pounds with straight, shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, green pants and gray shoes.

She does not have a vehicle and is known to frequent the area of 8-Mile Road and Greenfield.

Lucia is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

If anyone has seen Shonnell Perry, or Lucia Perry, call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5800.

