Babies R Us trade-in event is back, offering more discounts

Calling all parent bargain hunters!

Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores announced the event formerly called the “Great Trade-In” will now be known as the "Greater Trade-In."

The event urges parents and caregivers to bring in their old, used, outgrown and potentially dangerous gear and furniture items in exchange for a discount on one new gear or furniture item.

New this year, shoppers can trade-in old, outgrown or gently used clothing for a 25 percent discount on their entire purchase of clothing in store. Customers can also trade in crib and toddler mattresses in exchange for a discount on new products.

Eligible trade-in items include:

bassinets

bouncers

car seats

car seat bases

clothing

clothing accessories

cribs

crib/toddler mattresses

entertainers

high chairs

infant chairs

infant swings

jumpers

playards

pop n plays

shoes

strollers

toddler/twin beds

travel systems

walkers

The event begins Sunday, Feb. 11 for loyalty members and Friday, Feb. 16 for all other customers. The event will run through Sunday, March 18.

Customers with a R Us Credit Card will receive a 30 percent discount when trading in gear, furniture or clothing.

Don’t have a trade-in? Customers can also take advantage of a 15 percent off discount on any one gear or furniture item online at Babiesrus.com and in store.

