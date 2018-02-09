Babies R Us trade-in event is back, offering more discounts - WNEM TV 5

Babies R Us trade-in event is back, offering more discounts

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Calling all parent bargain hunters!

Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores announced the event formerly called the “Great Trade-In” will now be known as the "Greater Trade-In."

The event urges parents and caregivers to bring in their old, used, outgrown and potentially dangerous gear and furniture items in exchange for a discount on one new gear or furniture item.

New this year, shoppers can trade-in old, outgrown or gently used clothing for a 25 percent discount on their entire purchase of clothing in store. Customers can also trade in crib and toddler mattresses in exchange for a discount on new products.

Eligible trade-in items include: 

  • bassinets
  • bouncers
  • car seats
  • car seat bases
  • clothing
  • clothing accessories
  • cribs
  • crib/toddler mattresses
  • entertainers
  • high chairs
  • infant chairs
  • infant swings
  • jumpers
  • playards
  • pop n plays
  • shoes
  • strollers
  • toddler/twin beds
  • travel systems
  • walkers

The event begins Sunday, Feb. 11 for loyalty members and Friday, Feb. 16 for all other customers. The event will run through Sunday, March 18.

Customers with a R Us Credit Card will receive a 30 percent discount when trading in gear, furniture or clothing.

Don’t have a trade-in? Customers can also take advantage of a 15 percent off discount on any one gear or furniture item online at Babiesrus.com and in store.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.