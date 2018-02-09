Multiple slide-offs reported on US-10, all lanes re-opened - WNEM TV 5

Multiple slide-offs reported on US-10, all lanes re-opened

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Mary Holm-Secor Mary Holm-Secor
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are warning drivers about multiple slide-offs on a busy Mid-Michigan highway.

But police have now cleared accidents that closed the right lane of eastbound US-10, just west of Mackinaw Road in Bay County.

>>Slideshow: Accidents and slide-offs in Mid-Michigan<<

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.