NB I-75 back open in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch reports that part of I-75 is back open from an accident.

The accident happened on northbound I-75 at Chip Road, which is mile-marker 166 and north of Wheeler and south of Beaver Roads.

