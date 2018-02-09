Man, 80, killed in crash on M-24

A Mid-Michigan man is dead after a head-on crash in Tuscola County.

It happened Thursday, Feb. 8 on M-24 and Snover Road.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Harold Charles Atkinson of Mayville was driving southbound on M-24 when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Gaylord resident.

Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, Susan Atkinson, was cut from the passenger seat of the vehicle by the Jaws of Life. She was taken to an area hospital by Life Nets helicopter. Police say she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

