BREAKING: 1 killed, NB US-23 closed in Fenton

Whiteout conditions have caused authorities to shut down US-23, and we've learned one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reports all northbound traffic is being diverted off at Silver Lake Road in Fenton.

>>Slideshow: Accidents and slide-offs in Mid-Michigan<<

Officers have reported several crashes, including four semis, a car and a truck.

"All police and fire units are currently working multiple accidents on US-23 including multiple semis. Please avoid the area until further notice," Fenton Police Department posted on Facebook.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.