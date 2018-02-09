BREAKING: 1 killed, NB US-23 closed in Fenton - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Whiteout conditions have caused authorities to shut down US-23, and we've learned one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reports all northbound traffic is being diverted off at Silver Lake Road in Fenton.

Officers have reported several crashes, including four semis, a car and a truck. 

"All police and fire units are currently working multiple accidents on US-23 including multiple semis. Please avoid the area until further notice," Fenton Police Department posted on Facebook

