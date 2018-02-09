Genesee County gov't closes due to weather, road conditions

Genesee County will be closed down this afternoon at 2 p.m.

The closure comes from the Genesee County Board of Commissioners due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions.

This effects all non-essential functions and buildings in the county.

Flint City Hall was one of the buildings that closed early this afternoon and will resume normal business hours on Monday.

