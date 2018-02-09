WB I-69 back open in Lapeer County - WNEM TV 5

WB I-69 back open in Lapeer County

Posted: Updated:
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A portion of I-69 has reopened after an accident.

The crash happened on at 1:22 p.m. on westbound I-69 at Elba Road (Exit 149).

The westbound lanes were closed but reopened at 3:23 p.m.

For updated road conditions, check MI Drive.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.