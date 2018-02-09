Police: No major injuries in 38 vehicle pileup on I-94 - WNEM TV 5

Police: No major injuries in 38 vehicle pileup on I-94

There were no major injuries after a 38 vehicle pileup Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Galesburg.

The crash involved 16 semis and 22 passenger vehicles, Michigan State Police said.

The number of injuries is unknown, but police said all injuries were minor.

Eastbound I-94 remains closed at Sprinkle Road, Exit 80. It is expected to reopen about 5 p.m.

MSP is investigating the crash.

