Rousse Named to 2018 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Fifty student-athletes from across the country have been selected to the "Watch List" for the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division II National Player of the Year award.

Included in this year's list is SVSU Softball senior second baseman Meredith Rousse, who looks forward to a big final campaign for the Cardinals.

Rousse, who was named a preseason all-american by Fastpitch News, is coming off a stellar junior season in helping lead the Cardinals to the 2017 GLIAC Tournament Championship and appearance in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #2 finals. She led the team with a .436 average last year and belted a career-high eight home runs, adding a team-best 23 steals, 28 walks and 34 RBI. She tied for the team lead with 17 doubles last season as well while starting all 53 games. The fantastic performance earned her All-GLIAC First Team and Second Team D2CCA All-Midwest Region honors.

The Top 25 finalists for the 2017 NFCA/ Schutt Sports Division II National Player of the Year award will be announced on April 23. A student-athlete does not have to be on watch list to be considered for the Top 25. The top-10 finalists will be announced on May 15 and the winner will be recognized on June 4 following the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Behind the collaboration between the NFCA and the NCAA Division II Head Coaches Committee, and the generosity of Schutt Sports, the award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II.

