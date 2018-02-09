Andre Drummond will replace Kristaps Porzingis in the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge

ANDRE DRUMMOND TO REPLACE KRISTAPS PORZINGIS IN TACO BELL® SKILLS CHALLENGE

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons 2018 NBA All-Star center Andre Drummond will replace New York Knicks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis in the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge. The competition will take place on Saturday, February 17 at Staples Center as part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET; TNT/ESPN Radio).

