16 Huskies Take Down the Cardinals, 71-43

UNIVERSITY CENTER — The SVSU Women's Basketball team hosted #16 Michigan Tech Thursday (Feb. 8) night in O'Neill Arena. The Huskies earned their lead at the completion of the first quarter and remained on top taking the victory over the Cardinals, 71-43.

Anna Hall led the Cardinals in the first quarter of action, scoring four out of the eight points at the first media timeout. Laurel Jacqmain responded out of the timeout with a triple, putting SVSU down by one (12-11) with two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Michigan Tech's five point run puts SVSU behind 17-11 heading into the second quarter.

Hannah Settingsgaard notched four points for the Cards in the second, but it was not enough to put SVSU in the lead.

The Huskies led 36-23 over Saginaw Valley State at the halftime break.

MTU opened up the second half with an eight point run (44-23) that was ended by a quick layup by Rozhane Wells with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.

At the 4:37 media timeout, the Cards trailed by 19 (46-27). Hall and Settingsgaard each totaled six points for SVSU.

The Huskies outscored the Cardinals 20-6 (58-29) heading into the final 10 minutes of action.

Triple from Settinggaard to open up the final minutes, puts her in double figures with 11 points on the board.

The fourteen point fight in the fourth quarter was not enough to secure the victory for the Cardinals, as SVSU falls to MTU, 71-43, in O'Neill Arena.

Inside the Box Score

Hall led the team with 10 boards and a block, earning herself the "Meijer" player of the game accolades.

Settingsgaard notched the team-high 11 points.

Wells had six boards and five points.

Up Next...

The Cardinals will remain at home to take on Northern Michigan Saturday (Feb.10) afternoon. The game will be honoring breast cancer survivors at both the men's and women's games. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in O'Neill Arena.

