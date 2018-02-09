Northwood Women Defeat Northern Michigan 56-53

February 8, 2018 OVERVIEW – NORTHERN MICHIGAN SCORE: Northwood Timberwolves 56, Northern Michigan Wildcats 53 RECORDS: Northwood (14-7, 10-5 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (10-13, 6-9 GLIAC) LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich. RECAP: Northwood survives defensive battle against Northern Michigan, defeating the Wildcats 56-53 Thursday night (February 8). FIRST QUARTER Northwood got off to a good start offensively, scoring 12 of the first 14 points off the game.

NU eventually led 18-8 after one quarter.

The Timberwolves shot 50.0 percent from the floor (7-14) and from 3-point range (4-8).

Northern Michigan ended up at 28.6 percent overall (4-14) while missing all five of their 3-point attempts. SECOND QUARTER After Northwood was the better team in the first quarter, Northern Michigan responded with a strong second frame.

Thanks to a 16-4 run, Northern Michigan eventually broke through to tie the game at 24. A late three-pointer gave the Timberwolves a 27-24 advantage at the break.

Northwood felt the effects of the Wildcat defense, as they made just 27.3 percent of their attempts (3-11) from the floor. NMU stepped it up in the second quarter as well, going 6-10 overall (6-10) and 2-5 from 3-point range (40.0 percent. THIRD QUARTER The defenses were the story early in the third quarter, as it took 2:40 before Northern Michigan netted the first bucket of the second half.

Northwood eventually found their stroke with a 9-2 run to go up 36-28 at the halfway point. The Wildcats battled back again, however, with eight consecutive points to tie the game at 36 with a minute to go. Another late score would give Northwood a 39-36 into the fourth.

NU shot just 28.6 percent of their overall attempts (4-14). NMU was not much better, as they made just 33.3 percent of their shots (4-12) from the field. FOURTH QUARTER Northwood maintained the lead throughout the fourth quarter, but it was extremely tight throughout.

The Wildcats would cut the deficit down to one point three times before the final minute, but Northwood held firm each time.

NMU had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to try and tie the game but it rimmed out.

Both teams had similar offensive numbers in the fourth – NU shot 33.3 percent (4-12), while Northern Michigan made 36.4 percent of their attempts (4-11). GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .383 (18-47), Northwood .353 (18-51)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .176 (3-17), Northwood .350 (7-20)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan 1.000 (14-14), Northwood .765 (13-17)

REBOUNDS: Northern Michigan 30 (6 offensive), Northwood 33 (11 offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 5/13, Northwood 13/11

POINTS IN THE PAINT: Northern Michigan 30, Northwood 18

POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 11, Northwood 4 TOP NU PERFORMERS Karli Herrington : 14 points, eight rebounds, 5-6 from the floor

Lindsay Orwat : 11 points

Kenzie Seeley : 9 points (3-5 from 3-point range) GAME NOTES: The Timberwolves have won five of the last six matchups in the season series dating back to January 30, 2016.

Winners of four straight and five of their last five six, Northwood have won 10 GLIAC games in a season for the sixth straight campaign.

Karli Herrington had her seventh game this season with at least 14 points.

The scores in the final two quarters were identical – both teams scored 12 points in the third and 17 in the fourth. UP NEXT The Timberwolves will host No. 16 Michigan Tech this Saturday (February 10) for a game against the Huskies. Game time is set for 1 p.m.