Northwood Women Defeat Northern Michigan 56-53

February 8, 2018
OVERVIEW – NORTHERN MICHIGAN
SCORE: Northwood Timberwolves 56, Northern Michigan Wildcats 53
RECORDS: Northwood (14-7, 10-5 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (10-13, 6-9 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood survives defensive battle against Northern Michigan, defeating the Wildcats 56-53 Thursday night (February 8).
FIRST QUARTER
- Northwood got off to a good start offensively, scoring 12 of the first 14 points off the game.
- NU eventually led 18-8 after one quarter.
- The Timberwolves shot 50.0 percent from the floor (7-14) and from 3-point range (4-8).
- Northern Michigan ended up at 28.6 percent overall (4-14) while missing all five of their 3-point attempts.
SECOND QUARTER
- After Northwood was the better team in the first quarter, Northern Michigan responded with a strong second frame.
- Thanks to a 16-4 run, Northern Michigan eventually broke through to tie the game at 24. A late three-pointer gave the Timberwolves a 27-24 advantage at the break.
- Northwood felt the effects of the Wildcat defense, as they made just 27.3 percent of their attempts (3-11) from the floor. NMU stepped it up in the second quarter as well, going 6-10 overall (6-10) and 2-5 from 3-point range (40.0 percent.
THIRD QUARTER
- The defenses were the story early in the third quarter, as it took 2:40 before Northern Michigan netted the first bucket of the second half.
- Northwood eventually found their stroke with a 9-2 run to go up 36-28 at the halfway point. The Wildcats battled back again, however, with eight consecutive points to tie the game at 36 with a minute to go. Another late score would give Northwood a 39-36 into the fourth.
- NU shot just 28.6 percent of their overall attempts (4-14). NMU was not much better, as they made just 33.3 percent of their shots (4-12) from the field.
FOURTH QUARTER
- Northwood maintained the lead throughout the fourth quarter, but it was extremely tight throughout.
- The Wildcats would cut the deficit down to one point three times before the final minute, but Northwood held firm each time.
- NMU had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to try and tie the game but it rimmed out.
- Both teams had similar offensive numbers in the fourth – NU shot 33.3 percent (4-12), while Northern Michigan made 36.4 percent of their attempts (4-11).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .383 (18-47), Northwood .353 (18-51)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .176 (3-17), Northwood .350 (7-20)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan 1.000 (14-14), Northwood .765 (13-17)
- REBOUNDS: Northern Michigan 30 (6 offensive), Northwood 33 (11 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 5/13, Northwood 13/11
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Northern Michigan 30, Northwood 18
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 11, Northwood 4
TOP NU PERFORMERS
GAME NOTES:
- The Timberwolves have won five of the last six matchups in the season series dating back to January 30, 2016.
- Winners of four straight and five of their last five six, Northwood have won 10 GLIAC games in a season for the sixth straight campaign.
- Karli Herrington had her seventh game this season with at least 14 points.
- The scores in the final two quarters were identical – both teams scored 12 points in the third and 17 in the fourth.
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host No. 16 Michigan Tech this Saturday (February 10) for a game against the Huskies. Game time is set for 1 p.m.
