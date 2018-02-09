Flaherty, Thome Power No. 21 Michigan Women's Basketball Past Northwestern

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Senior Katelynn Flaherty and junior Hallie Thome combined for 61 points as the No. 21-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team knocked off Northwestern, 84-63, on Thursday (Feb. 8) inside Crisler Center. The win marked Michigan's 20th of the season, giving the Wolverines their seventh straight 20-win campaign.

Flaherty missed her first four shots before catching fire in the second quarter, hitting five three-pointers in the period. Flaherty hit nine triples in the contest, the second-best single-game performance in school history, finishing with 36 points, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes. Thome scored 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor, while grabbing five boards and blocking four shots. Junior Nicole Munger turned in nine points and senior Jillian Dunston had seven points, 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal. Michigan outrebounded NU, 37-28, and shot nearly 50 percent from the floor (49.2).

Michigan took an early 4-2 lead on a jumper from Dunston in the opening stages of the game but NU answered with six straight points for an 8-4 lead at the 6:37 mark. Thome put together back-to-back three-point plays to nudge Michigan back in front by five, 13-8, at the 5:27 mark.

After Northwestern cut the Michigan lead to one in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter, Flaherty hit her first of five second-quarter triples with 9:09 left for a 21-17 Michigan lead. The Wolverines held Northwestern to just nine points in the second quarter, turning a three-point lead after the first into a 40-24 halftime lead. Flaherty scored 15 points in the period, going 5-for-6 from behind the line.

Dunston scored the first four points of the third quarter, pushing Michigan's lead to 20, 44-24, in the opening minute.

NU went on a 14-0 run to get within nine, 47-38, on a steal-and-score with 3:38 left in the third quarter. The Maize and Blue responded with six straight points of its own as Flaherty found Thome in transition, then made good on a pair of free throws before Munger scored in transition for a 53-38 lead just over a minute later.

In the fourth, Northwestern cut Michigan's lead to single digits, 57-49, after scoring the first four points of the period. Thome knocked down the first triple of her career on Michigan's ensuing possession, followed by a pair at the line to push Michigan's lead back to 13, 62-49, with 7:40 left.

Michigan's lead never dipped below 10 points the rest of the way as Michigan outscored NU, 27-18, in the final 10 minutes to record the 21-point win.

Michigan hits the road for the first of two straight on Sunday (Feb. 11), heading to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State at noon. The game can be seen live on ESPN2.

Copyright Univeristy of Michigan 2018. All rights reserved.