Wells scores career-high 44 points in SVSU's 105-94 double overtime victory over Michigan Tech

February 8, 2018 UNIVERSITY CENTER -- Led by a strong charge from Mike Wells Jr. where he scored a career-high 44 points, the Cardinal Men's basketball team recorded an exciting 105-94 overtime victory over the Michigan Tech Huskies on Thursday (Feb. 8) night at O'Neill Arena. The first half was controlled mainly by the visiting Huskies, as they built a game-high lead of 18 points with the score 26-8 with 11:44 showing in the first half. They would carry a double-digit edge into the half as well, leading 47-37. The Cardinals, however, would work their way back and grab a 61-60 advantage with 10:34 to play in the second half after James Toohey drilled a three-pointer. A D.J. Hoskins layup would follow and make the lead 63-60. With just 36 seconds to play, it seemed as if the game was out of hand as Michigan Tech led 86-81 after a made triple. A triple from Wells and layup from Fred John Jr., however, knotted the score right back at 86-86 as the Huskies missed the front end of a one-and-one and there were just 17 ticks left in regulation. That's where the score would remain at the end of regulation, as the Huskies missed another free throw and a last-second three-point attempt by SVSU fell no good and the game moved to overtime. The game would remain neck-and-neck in that first extra session, with each team scoring five more points and missing last-second shots once more to send the contest into a second overtime. That's where the Cardinals took over, outscoring the visitors by a 14-3 margin in the final five minutes of play. Garner, Wells and James Toohey all knocked-down triples and Wells added two layups and a free throw, all while sealing a 105-94 victory over the Huskies. Inside the Boxscore Wells was named the Meijer "Player of the Game" after setting his new career-high of 44. he was 15-of-24 from the floor, going 7-of-11 from deep. He added seven assists and a pair of steals as well.

Toohey had his second career 20-plus point game for the Cards, scoring 22 on 8-of-14 shooting and 6-of-10 from deep. He added three steals, two boards and a pair of assists.

Sebastiano Lamonato added 15 points with a team-high nine boards and three assists.

Hoskins had 10 points, five boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Malik Garner had eight points and seven assists, chipping-in with three boards and a steal as well.

The Cardinals shot a stellar 55.7% (39-70) from the floor while Tech was solid at 52.5% (31-59).

Each team grabbed 33 boards and the Cardinals held a 36-30 edge in points in the paint.

Both teams had 14 points of production off the bench as well.

Kyle Monroe of Michigan Tech had 50 points for the Huskies.