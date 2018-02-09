Northwood Men's Basketball Loses To Northern Michigan 80-72

SCORE: Northern Michigan 80, Northwood Timberwolves 72 RECORDS: Northwood (9-14, 5-10 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (14-8, 11-4 GLIAC) LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich. RECAP: Northwood leads by 10 in the second half, but Northern Michigan finishes strong in an 80-72 win over NU Thursday (February 8). FIRST HALF The Timberwolves came out fast, scoring 10 of the first 12 points to take an early lead.

The Wildcats rebounded swiftly and answered with a 10-3 run of their own to cut the NU lead down to 13-12.

Northern Michigan was able to eventually go ahead by four before a final run from Northwood. The Timberwolves were able to net 12 consecutive points led them to a 37-31 advantage at the break..

Northwood shot a modest 40.5 percent on their attempts from the field (15-37), while Northern Michigan sunk an almost identical 40.7 percent of their shots (11-27).

NU earned the lead thanks to making seven 3-pointers in the half compared to a pair of NMU. SECOND HALF Northwood started the second half well, leading 48-38 with 15:37 remaining in the game.

That lead quickly evaporated as the Wildcats clawed back in a big way. A 19-6 run vaulted the visitors to a 55-52 lead with 10 minutes to play.

The momentum continued for the next five minutes as Northern Michigan built their lead up to ten with just over five minutes left. In a game of runs, the Wildcats were able to maintain their edge and earn the win.

NU finished the game sinking 40.6 percent of their attempts (13-32) from the floor in the second half. NMU took their game to another level and made 63.3 percent of their attempts (19-30) after halftime. GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .526 (30-57), Northwood .406 (28-69)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .316 (6-19), Northwood .400 (8-20)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .737 (14-19), Northwood .533 (8-15)

REBOUNDS: Northern Michigan 33 (7 offensive), Northwood 43 (18 offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 8/11, Northwood 14/11

POINTS IN THE PAINT: Northern Michigan 40, Northwood 34

POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 15, Northwood 13 TOP NU PERFORMERS Trey McBride : 14 points, five rebounds, four steals

Zach Allread : 14 points, five rebounds

Demitri Martin : 12 points, 11 rebounds (first career double-double) GAME NOTES: Trey McBride had his eighth game this season with at least 14 points and sixth game with at least four steals.

Demitri Martin 's double-double is the first for a Northwood player this season. UP NEXT The Timberwolves will host Michigan Tech this Saturday (February 10) for a game against the Huskies. Game time is set for 3 p.m. Copyright Northwood Univerisity 2018. All rights reserved.