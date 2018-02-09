Northwood Men's Basketball Loses To Northern Michigan 80-72

|
SCORE: Northern Michigan 80, Northwood Timberwolves 72
RECORDS: Northwood (9-14, 5-10 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (14-8, 11-4 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood leads by 10 in the second half, but Northern Michigan finishes strong in an 80-72 win over NU Thursday (February 8).
FIRST HALF
- The Timberwolves came out fast, scoring 10 of the first 12 points to take an early lead.
- The Wildcats rebounded swiftly and answered with a 10-3 run of their own to cut the NU lead down to 13-12.
- Northern Michigan was able to eventually go ahead by four before a final run from Northwood. The Timberwolves were able to net 12 consecutive points led them to a 37-31 advantage at the break..
- Northwood shot a modest 40.5 percent on their attempts from the field (15-37), while Northern Michigan sunk an almost identical 40.7 percent of their shots (11-27).
- NU earned the lead thanks to making seven 3-pointers in the half compared to a pair of NMU.
SECOND HALF
- Northwood started the second half well, leading 48-38 with 15:37 remaining in the game.
- That lead quickly evaporated as the Wildcats clawed back in a big way. A 19-6 run vaulted the visitors to a 55-52 lead with 10 minutes to play.
- The momentum continued for the next five minutes as Northern Michigan built their lead up to ten with just over five minutes left. In a game of runs, the Wildcats were able to maintain their edge and earn the win.
- NU finished the game sinking 40.6 percent of their attempts (13-32) from the floor in the second half. NMU took their game to another level and made 63.3 percent of their attempts (19-30) after halftime.
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .526 (30-57), Northwood .406 (28-69)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .316 (6-19), Northwood .400 (8-20)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Northern Michigan .737 (14-19), Northwood .533 (8-15)
- REBOUNDS: Northern Michigan 33 (7 offensive), Northwood 43 (18 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 8/11, Northwood 14/11
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Northern Michigan 40, Northwood 34
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Northern Michigan 15, Northwood 13
TOP NU PERFORMERS
GAME NOTES:
- Trey McBride had his eighth game this season with at least 14 points and sixth game with at least four steals.
- Demitri Martin's double-double is the first for a Northwood player this season.
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host Michigan Tech this Saturday (February 10) for a game against the Huskies. Game time is set for 3 p.m.
Copyright Northwood Univerisity 2018. All rights reserved.