Saginaw Spirit visit Guelph tonight

Friday, February 9, 2018 GUELPH, Ontario - On Friday night, the Saginaw Spirit (24-19-6-0, 56 points, 3rd West Division) head to Guelph, Ontario to take on the Storm (26-21-1-3, 56 points, 3rd Midwest Division) at the Sleeman Centre for their third of four meetings in the regular season. The two teams are tied in the standings, but the Spirit hold a game in-hand on the Storm. The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Flint Firebirds to continue the Coors Light I-75 Divide Series last Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of 5,475 fans at The Dow Event Center. The Spirit took control of the puck early on in the game and was awarded for their hard work with two goals in the first period. Ryan Stepien gave Saginaw their first lead after scoring at the halfway point in the first period. After the Firebirds tied the game with a goal from Ty Dellandrea, D.J. Busdeker answered back with a goal reclaiming Saginaw’s lead. Mason Kohn extended the Spirit’s lead 3-1 on a powerplay goal. Maurizio Colella poked in a goal at the end of the second period making it a 3-2 game. As the third period progressed Saginaw held their on to their lead and came out victorious, 3-2. The Guelph Storm last appeared on Thursday night in Windsor at the WFCU Centre. After Plymouth, Michigan’s Luke Boka opened the scoring for Windsor, Guelph stormed back with three straight goals. Chris Playfair and Jake Smith scored for Windsor to tie the game before the end of the second period. St. Louis Blues prospect Alexey Toropchenko scored with under four minutes to go in the third period to put the Storm in a 4-3 lead. A lead that goaltender Anthony Popovich helped stand up, making 27 saves on 30 Spitfires shots. The last meeting between the Spirit and Storm took place all the way back on October 21st, 2017 at The Dow Event Center. Isaac Ratcliffe scored both tallies for the Storm and Anthony Popovich made 31 saves to preserve a 2-1 decision for the Storm. Tonight is the 63rd all-time meeting between the Spirit and the Storm in the regular season. The Spirit are 25-33-2-2 all-time against the Storm and 9-18-2-1 on the road. Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2018. All rights reserved.