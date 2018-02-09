MSP: Human remains found in Montana are not Skelton brothers

The human remains found in a shed in Montana are not the missing Skelton brothers.

The remains were found in Missoula County in September of 2017.

Michigan State Police said the remains are not the brothers who went missing in Michigan in 2010.

Investigators also ruled out a missing 11-year-old boy from Washington State.

The report suggests the bone samples from Missoula are more than 99 years old.

The first individual was 2-5 years old, the second was 5 to 9 years old, and the third was 6 to 8 years old, the report said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

