Community backs up Birch Run teacher diagnosed with cancer

A Mid-Michigan teacher is battling cancer tonight, but she isn’t alone.

The people of her community are fighting right by her side.

Nobody wants to hear the words “you have cancer”.

Unfortunately Birch Run teacher, Courtney Callahan heard those words three weeks ago.

Now, community members are rallying around her to make sure she has what she needs during this difficult time.

“Anybody in the community that’s having any difficulties, we try to help out as much as we can,” said Kerri Brancheau, the manager at Mid-Michigan Screen Printing.

Brancheu teamed up with a friend of Callahan’s to design and sell t-shirts with “Team Callahan” written on the back.

“When Megan approached us in regards to doing this for her friend, it was just one extra thing we could do to help out,” Brancheu said.

If you are interested in getting a shirt, you can either pick it up at the Print Shop or order it using a form.

The t-shirts cost $15 and all of the money raised will be used for Callahan’s medical bills.

Brancheu said she wants Callahan to know the community is here for her.

“It’s a tight-knit family here in Birch Run,” Brandcheu said. “Everybody knows everybody, we’re all related to each other pretty much. So to be able to help one another in that aspect it feels pretty good to do that.”

