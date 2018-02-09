Mid-Michigan barber to participate in NBA All Star Weekend

A Mid-Michigan master barber is heading to the City of Angels to participate in the festivities surrounding the NBA All Star Game.

Daniel Herrera, master barber at the Isani Barber Company in Saginaw Township, has been invited to take part in the “Style You” event during the all star weekend in Los Angeles. The most stylish looks and fashions of the NBA weekend are featured in that event.

Herrera said he is honored to be a part of the program.

“I mean this in the most humble way possible. I know I’m talented enough to be able to be considered a nationally recognized master barber,” Herrera said.

He has worked hard to earn the invitation. Five days a week, up to 15 hours a day he snips away. He makes each head of hair his own masterpiece.

Herrera always wears a tie. It’s just one of the details he wants to impart to his customers at his shop.

What inspired him to become a master barber? Well, it was a family member.

“I have a cousin, David Cervantes, that was just finishing up barber college and he had asked me to be a model for a state board exam that he had to take,” Herrera said.

That was in 2001. The barber bug bit him and now he loves cutting hair.

“You get to meet a lot of great people,” Herrera said.

His customers love him.

“He’s been cutting my hair for years now. Me, my sons, my two boys come here,” said Manuel Cirilo, customer.

Meanwhile, Herrera has a piece of advice for anyone considering becoming a master barber.

“If you have the passion and you have the drive, you can make it,” he said.

