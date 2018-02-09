Shovel Squad springs to action to help Saginaw Co. woman

With the all-day snow-fall, it may take several shoveling trips to keep the driveway clear and that means the TV5 Shovel Squad is back in action.

“Oh I feel real good,” said Annie Echols. “I’m thankful because I’ve been snowed in all week.”

Echol’s driveway got some much-needed attention thanks to Reder Landscaping.

The Midland-based company brought their snow blower and joined TV5 as we revved up the Shovel Squad.

Their plow and their shovel, throw in a little salt for good measure and that’s the recipe for a cleared lot.

“Oh it will be real nice because I’ve missed a few Sundays of church and I didn’t like that,” Echols said.

The folks at Reder Landscaping say they are glad they can help make a difference in the community they serve.

Echols said she has a heart condition which makes it impossible to shovel her driveway.

She said she’s grateful to Reder Landscaping for making her life a little easier.

“Thank you and I’m so wonderful that you came out to help me today,” Echols said.

