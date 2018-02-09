Deputies arrest man in break-in, assault

Deputies arrested a man they say broke into a woman’s home and began assaulting her.

On Friday, Feb. 9, at 9:41 a.m., Tuscola County Central Dispatch received a call from a frantic 52-year-old woman from Vassar Township.

She told central dispatch a 56-year-old man from Millington was breaking down her glass door to get in her home.

Once the man got into her home, he began assaulting her, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy was sent to the scene and used a Taser to end the assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested on numerous charges.

