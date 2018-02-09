Drug investigation leads to arrests in breaking and enterings

Two Thumb-area men are behind bars after a lengthy investigation by law enforcement.

The original investigation involved illegal drug activity and led to the arrest of 32-year-old Christopher Kulinski, of Decker.

Kulinski was arrested on Feb. 8 for delivery of crack cocaine. He was transported to the Huron County Jail.

After Kulinski talked to deputies, investigators learned he was also involved in a home invasion and two breaking and enterings, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The home invasion happened at a home on Stein Road in Colfax Township. One of the breaking and enterings also happened at a shed at that address.

The other breaking and entering happened at a store in Meade Township.

All three incidents took place between Aug. 19 and 24, Hanson said.

Kulinski was arraigned on all three incidents on Feb. 9. His bond was set at $2,000.

Deputies also arrested and arraigned 31-year-old Aaron Herrington, of Bad Axe, in connection to the shed breaking and entering.

Herrington’s bond was set at $1,000 and he remains lodged in jail.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.