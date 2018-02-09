Eastbound I-69 closed at Bristol Road due to crash - WNEM TV 5

Eastbound I-69 closed at Bristol Road due to crash

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Eastbound I-69 is closed at Bristol Road in Genesee County due to a crash.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on Friday.

All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed due to the crash.

TV5 will update once the road reopens.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.